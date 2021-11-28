A top-flight soccer game in Portugal created a rather ridiculous drama on Saturday evening, when a team was forced to field only nine players, including two goalkeepers, as the rest of their team was reduced to a volley of Covid-19.

In the match between Benfica and the Balenciaga in Portugal’s top professional league, Benfica’s full-size supplement dominated 11 players and scored seven goals at halftime. In the second half, the game was called off after one of the seven players in the balance sat down, saying he could not continue, and brought his side to six. The rules of the game require a team to field at least seven players.

Prior to the game, the virus spread to the Beleens Club and infected 17 of its players and staff members. One of the players who tested positive recently returned from South Africa, where researchers identified a new omicron type of coronavirus.