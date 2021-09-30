Positive coronavirus cases put ‘Aladdin’ on hold a day after reopening

The cancellation is the first missed Broadway show for Covid-related reasons since theaters reopened in late June.

But There Missed Shows Off Broadway – Phase II Cancelled Several performances of Rajiv Joseph’s “Letters of Suresh” postponed the opening of that play after citing the “risk of Covid-19”, and then resumed the performance with a wiser. And in Atlanta, a touring production of “Hamilton” had to cancel a performance because of positive coronavirus tests.

All Broadway companies — cast and crew — are required to be fully vaccinated, as are all Broadway audiences. When it comes to success cases, few productions are able to keep going with a combination of backstage testing and understanding. For example, “Waitress” had a positive test in its cast before their first performance, but was able to use the test to determine that the rest of the cast were fine, and then continued with a sane.

“Aladdin” was dealing with coronavirus complications for its reopening performance. The raucous first night’s performance with the audience, which included Kristin Chenoweth and the show’s composer, Alan Menken, and librettist, Chad Beguelin, featured three students. The crowd didn’t seem to mind – “Friend Like Me,” the sizable production number of Genie, got the audience on their feet. Michael James Scott, the actor who played Genie, stood by the side of the stage, breathless, shouting to the audience, through the explanation, “18 months, people! 18 months!”