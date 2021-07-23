Positive Coronavirus Test Halts Shakespeare in the Park for Third Night

Cheerfulness is still on pause.

The Public Theater’s free Shakespeare in the Park production of “Merry Wives,” which had already postponed its opening night by nearly two weeks after its lead actor was injured, announced Friday it would cancel its third consecutive performance after learning a member of production had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

The theater had canceled Wednesday and Thursday performances at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, in accordance with its existing protocols. He announced on Twitter on Friday that he would also cancel Friday’s performance “to support the artistic and logistical efforts needed to restart the performances.”

A spokesperson for the theater, Laura Rigby, said the theater plans to resume performances on Saturday. Production is slated to run through September 18, with a special gala on September 20.

The theater noted on Twitter that it performs “rigorous testing and daily health and safety protocols to keep everyone safe.” He said on Wednesday that the cast, crew and staff would self-isolate and take additional tests if necessary.