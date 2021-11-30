Positive initiative of Modi government on MSP, names of 5 leaders sought from United Kisan Morcha for talks

Let us inform that for the last one year, the farmers’ organizations, which have been surrounded by all the borders of Delhi for their demands, do not agree to the withdrawal of agricultural laws only. Now they are demanding guarantee law on MSP.

After the withdrawal of agricultural laws from both the houses of Parliament, the United Kisan Morcha has been demanding a guarantee law on MSP. Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, says that without the MSP guarantee law, farmers will not end their agitation. At the same time, a positive initiative has been taken by the Central Government regarding this demand.

Let us inform that the government has agreed to hold talks with the farmers regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP). According to sources, the central government has proposed talks on the issue of MSP to the United Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the farmers’ movement.

On behalf of the government, the Kisan Morcha has been asked to give the names of its 5 leaders, who will be present in the meeting during the talks with the government. According to the information received from Kisan Morcha, the announcement of withdrawal of agitation may be announced on December 4. In fact, most of the farmers’ organizations are in favor of ending the agitation after the return of agricultural laws.

However, Rakesh Tikait and Gurnam Chadhuni still want to continue the agitation. On the other hand, instructions have also been given to withdraw the cases filed against the farmers. Let us inform that according to the sources of the Union Home Ministry, the ministry has given instructions to withdraw the cases filed against the farmers during the farmers’ agitation in all the states.

Movement not over yet Rakesh Tikait said that we want the Government of India to hold a meeting with us on the MSP guarantee law and the issue of farmers who died during the agitation before the United Kisan Morcha meeting on December 4. Our movement is not over yet. The government has not yet accepted our demands.