Positivity at 2.5% in February 12 NY COVID update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 stands at just 2.5% as of Saturday’s update, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations are below 4,000 as well, the lowest since December 19.

Since the January 11 omicron peak, hospitalizations have dropped 69%, standing at 3,883 patients compared to 12,671. Hospitalizations continue to decrease across all regions, declining nearly 30% in the past week.

“New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is our best defense, and it’s safe, effective and doctor-recommended for all New Yorkers ages five and up. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Statewide, there have been 60 COVID-19 deaths reported since Friday. This brings the total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic to 54,073. HERDS only collects data from hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only- the total deaths reported to the CDC to date stands at 67,779.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022
Capital Region 43.40 39.69 37.43
Central New York 51.80 48.36 44.64
Finger Lakes 31.51 28.22 26.54
Long Island 25.36 23.98 21.75
Mid-Hudson 27.10 25.27 22.70
Mohawk Valley 46.16 44.01 41.62
New York City 26.69 24.78 22.73
North Country 58.41 54.59 53.74
Southern Tier 45.63 42.18 40.39
Western New York 31.48 29.12 26.52
Statewide 30.88 28.68 26.48

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022
Capital Region 7.64% 6.93% 6.64%
Central New York 8.73% 7.83% 7.76%
Finger Lakes 6.69% 6.15% 5.75%
Long Island 4.25% 4.09% 3.79%
Mid-Hudson 3.52% 3.26% 3.01%
Mohawk Valley 7.19% 6.56% 6.32%
New York City 2.57% 2.35% 2.21%
North Country 9.18% 8.58% 8.35%
Southern Tier 5.35% 5.13% 4.80%
Western New York 7.18% 6.79% 6.30%
Statewide 3.88% 3.57% 3.37%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH Wednesday, February 9, 2022 Thursday, February 10, 2022 Friday, February 11, 2022
Bronx 2.28% 2.12% 1.91%
Kings 2.27% 2.03% 1.90%
New York 2.22% 1.98% 1.89%
Queens 3.56% 3.32% 3.15%
Richmond 2.82% 2.61% 2.48%

Yesterday, 4,232 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,861,055. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive
Albany 57,236 70
Allegany 8,611 18
Broome 43,514 72
Cattaraugus 14,914 29
Cayuga 15,368 23
Chautauqua 23,005 19
Chemung 20,658 37
Chenango 8,949 28
Clinton 15,758 81
Columbia 9,700 15
Cortland 10,118 29
Delaware 7,439 13
Dutchess 62,659 45
Erie 203,777 217
Essex 5,312 22
Franklin 8,780 24
Fulton 12,066 26
Genesee 13,410 17
Greene 8,323 8
Hamilton 818 6
Herkimer 13,332 11
Jefferson 19,231 42
Lewis 6,019 8
Livingston 11,308 12
Madison 12,485 37
Monroe 147,942 149
Montgomery 11,486 26
Nassau 395,873 250
Niagara 46,740 48
NYC 2,257,116 1,374
Oneida 51,387 88
Onondaga 105,247 199
Ontario 19,129 40
Orange 104,600 77
Orleans 8,463 6
Oswego 24,332 77
Otsego 9,434 19
Putnam 23,114 17
Rensselaer 30,275 25
Rockland 90,674 46
Saratoga 44,396 71
Schenectady 31,882 45
Schoharie 4,825 4
Schuyler 3,311 4
Seneca 5,641 16
St. Lawrence 19,912 64
Steuben 19,125 27
Suffolk 420,205 251
Sullivan 17,975 16
Tioga 10,323 12
Tompkins 16,958 48
Ulster 30,366 44
Warren 13,010 25
Washington 11,638 22
Wayne 16,646 36
Westchester 244,862 185
Wyoming 8,145 9
Yates 3,233 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region 212 142 67.0% 70 33.0%
Central New York 119 85 71.4% 34 28.6%
Finger Lakes 414 198 47.8% 216 52.2%
Long Island 598 300 50.2% 298 49.8%
Mid-Hudson 366 164 44.8% 202 55.2%
Mohawk Valley 104 69 66.3% 35 33.7%
New York City 1,505 680 45.2% 825 54.8%
North Country 94 46 48.9% 48 51.1%
Southern Tier 122 63 51.6% 59 48.4%
Western New York 349 184 52.7% 165 47.3%
Statewide 3,883 1,931 49.7% 1,952 50.3%

The omicron variant represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, visit the Department of Health’s website.

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences.

