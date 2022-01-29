Possibility of increase in the salary of these employees soon Know how much Salary Hike

If some media reports and reports are to be believed, then the Union Cabinet can take an appropriate decision next week on the arrears of dearness allowance (DA) for 18 months. Along with this, there is also a possibility of increase in DA.

Central employees expect many hikes from the government. Along with this, the central employees are waiting for a long time to pay the outstanding DA of 18 months. About which some good news is likely to come out from the government. If some media reports and reports are to be believed, then the Union Cabinet can take an appropriate decision next week on the arrears of dearness allowance (DA) for 18 months. Along with this, there is also a possibility of an increase in DA, which is not yet clear by what percentage this increase can be.

However, according to the data of the AICPI index, DA is expected to increase by 3% in 2022. Apart from the increase in dearness allowance, some employees may also be given promotion on the new year. Apart from this, some reports claimed that there is talk of increasing the fitment factor before the budget 2022. A decision in this regard can be taken soon. If this hike happens, then the minimum salary of the employees will be Rs 26,000. Along with this, those with the highest salary will also get the benefit of this.

How much benefit will the minimum wage earners on 3 percent DA hike

If there is an increase of 3 percent, then the total DA will be calculated at 34 percent i.e. the minimum wage employees will get a benefit of Rs 73,440 annually. It can be understood in this way that if the minimum salary is Rs 18,000 and DA is being calculated at 34 per cent, then Rs 6120 per month will be available. That is, there will be a profit of Rs 540 per month and a profit of Rs 6,480 will be available annually.

How much increase on maximum salary

On the other hand, if you calculate the maximum basic pay, then the new DA of Rs 56900 on the basic salary of the employee will get 19346 per month at the rate of 34%. Under this, a monthly benefit of Rs 1,707 will be available i.e. an increase of Rs 20,484 annually.