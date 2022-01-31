Possible Anti-Asian Attack Captured On Camera Inside Flatbush, Brooklyn Deli; Suspect At Large – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A terrifying attack was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

A deli owner says he was assaulted after a customer refused to pay, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Sunday.

Demonstrators Rally In Chinatown To Protest Plans For More Homeless Service Facilities

On Saturday morning inside the deli in Flatbush, 67-year-old owner Ki Tae Lee was attacked, police said.

When asked where he was hit, Lee said, “Over here, over here … boom, boom, boom, boom and then leave.”

He said his wife has stepped out for a moment when a man walked in demanding not to pay for his food.

“Free everything. No pay, yeah,” Lee said.

Moments later, the suspect started to trash the front counter. When Lee tried to stop him, he was assaulted, police said.

Hate Crimes Spike Citywide, New NYPD Data Reveals

Customers of all backgrounds were shocked.

“To be honest, they don’t deserve that,” neighbor Juan Fuentes said through a translator, adding he has been coming to this deli for years and called the Lees an important part of the neighborhood.

Michael Meade also lives nearby.

“I think we have to all stand together now and make sure they are okay and that our community is okay,” Meade said.

The attack which was caught on surveillance camera and is being examined as a possible anti-Asian hate crime. The owner said the attacker has made anti-Asian comments in the past, but he is not sure if he did it this time.

Lee went to the hospital, but did not suffer and serious injuries. He was back at work on Sunday.

Police: Suspect Made Anti-Asian Statements Before Punching Woman In Hudson Square

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.