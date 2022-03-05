Health

Possible deer-to human COVID-19 transmission reported by Canadian researchers

1 min ago
Add Comment
by admin
Possible deer-to human COVID-19 transmission reported by Canadian researchers
Written by admin
Possible deer-to human COVID-19 transmission reported by Canadian researchers

Possible deer-to human COVID-19 transmission reported by Canadian researchers

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Researchers in Canada believe they have found “the first evidence” that a deer could transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus to humans.

In a study published in BioRxiv last week – which has not yet been peer-reviewed – the author writes that “through a multi-faceted research collaboration on SARS-CoV-2 surveillance in Canadian wildlife” they have identified a new and “very different”. The lineage of the virus “.

OMICRON NYC Deer Found, Study Show

“There are 76 consensual mutations in this genus, including 37 previously associated with non-human hosts, of which 23 have not been previously reported in deer. There were also mutation signatures of host adaptations under neutral selection. And sample duration, ”the group said. “Together, our findings present the first evidence of a very different lineage of SARS-CoV-2 in human transmission from white-tailed deer and deer.”

Previously, scientists in the United States found that white-tailed deer in New York were infected by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and earlier variants were found there and in deer in other states.

A juvenile white-tailed deer in Florida

A juvenile white-tailed deer in Florida
(iStock)

COVID-19 has also been found in the population of white-tailed deer in the Central Provinces of Canada.

The researchers sampled hundreds of white-tailed deer from southwestern and eastern Ontario during the 2021 hunting season and tested for the presence of nasal swabs and tissue SARS-CoV-2 RNA from retropharyngeal lymph nodes.

“Overall, SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected in 21 samples representing 6% (17/298) of predatory crops. [white-tailed deer] The current study includes; All positive animals were adult deer from southwestern Ontario, and the majority (65%) were females, “they explained.

READ Also  International Women's Day: It's time we cleared the stigma around infertility in women, challenged misinformation

In a series TweetOne of the study’s authors, Finlay Maguire, explained that their samples were “very different from any previous SARS-Cov-2 sample.”

BA.2: What the experts say about the OMICRON sub variant

“Surprisingly, ON deer’s closest relatives were humans and mink samples from nearby Michigan in 2020. We also identified a single human case that was very similar to our deer sample and came from the same time-frame and region as the deer sample,” he said. Writes an assistant professor at Dalhousie University.

“With so few specimens, it is difficult to completely resolve the relationship between this group of genomes. However, this spatial temporal link and the close contact with the deer (epidemiological link) means that it represents a possible deer-to-human transmission,” he said. .

After analysis, comparing the genetic makeup of COVID-19 found in deer in humans with the virus in this region, the group wrote that white-tailed deer have the potential for chronic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and human-to-human transmission. [white-tailed deer] To act as an animal reservoir. ”

While it is not clear how the deer first became infected with the virus, Maguire told CBC on Sunday that this particular case “does not seem to be of great concern.”

He said the work highlighted the need for better surveillance of the virus.

A statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada to CBC stated, “There are no signs of additional human transmission in this unique sequence, since [the] A single human case has been identified. ”

Agency Says The general public’s risk on Twitter seems to be “very low.”

READ Also  India's COVID-19 count crosses 62 lakh, toll touches 97,497; Centre issues Unlock 5 guidelines

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


#deerto #human #COVID19 #transmission #reported #Canadian #researchers

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment