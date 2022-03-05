Possible deer-to human COVID-19 transmission reported by Canadian researchers



Researchers in Canada believe they have found “the first evidence” that a deer could transmit the SARS-CoV-2 virus to humans.

In a study published in BioRxiv last week – which has not yet been peer-reviewed – the author writes that “through a multi-faceted research collaboration on SARS-CoV-2 surveillance in Canadian wildlife” they have identified a new and “very different”. The lineage of the virus “.

“There are 76 consensual mutations in this genus, including 37 previously associated with non-human hosts, of which 23 have not been previously reported in deer. There were also mutation signatures of host adaptations under neutral selection. And sample duration, ”the group said. “Together, our findings present the first evidence of a very different lineage of SARS-CoV-2 in human transmission from white-tailed deer and deer.”

Previously, scientists in the United States found that white-tailed deer in New York were infected by the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and earlier variants were found there and in deer in other states.

COVID-19 has also been found in the population of white-tailed deer in the Central Provinces of Canada.

The researchers sampled hundreds of white-tailed deer from southwestern and eastern Ontario during the 2021 hunting season and tested for the presence of nasal swabs and tissue SARS-CoV-2 RNA from retropharyngeal lymph nodes.

“Overall, SARS-CoV-2 RNA was detected in 21 samples representing 6% (17/298) of predatory crops. [white-tailed deer] The current study includes; All positive animals were adult deer from southwestern Ontario, and the majority (65%) were females, “they explained.

In a series TweetOne of the study’s authors, Finlay Maguire, explained that their samples were “very different from any previous SARS-Cov-2 sample.”

“Surprisingly, ON deer’s closest relatives were humans and mink samples from nearby Michigan in 2020. We also identified a single human case that was very similar to our deer sample and came from the same time-frame and region as the deer sample,” he said. Writes an assistant professor at Dalhousie University.

“With so few specimens, it is difficult to completely resolve the relationship between this group of genomes. However, this spatial temporal link and the close contact with the deer (epidemiological link) means that it represents a possible deer-to-human transmission,” he said. .

After analysis, comparing the genetic makeup of COVID-19 found in deer in humans with the virus in this region, the group wrote that white-tailed deer have the potential for chronic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and human-to-human transmission. [white-tailed deer] To act as an animal reservoir. ”

While it is not clear how the deer first became infected with the virus, Maguire told CBC on Sunday that this particular case “does not seem to be of great concern.”

He said the work highlighted the need for better surveillance of the virus.

A statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada to CBC stated, “There are no signs of additional human transmission in this unique sequence, since [the] A single human case has been identified. ”

Agency Says The general public’s risk on Twitter seems to be “very low.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.