Possible monkeypox case under investigation in NYC

22 hours ago
The World Well being Group says monkeypox has been reported in 11 international locations that do not usually have the illness, together with the US. There are about 80 confirmed instances, and there is a potential case in New York Metropolis. CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis has what you could know.

