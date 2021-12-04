Possible Omicron Cases Emerge from Christmas Party in Oslo, Norway

Nearly half of those who attended an office Christmas party in Oslo, where only vaccinated staff were admitted, recently tested positive for coronavirus after a visitor from South Africa discovered a new omikron type, local health officials said Friday. .

More than 120 people attended the event organized by the Solar Energy Company a week ago. Of the positive tests performed so far, between 15 and 20 were likely to be of the Omicron type, said local chief physician Dr. who tracked the outbreak. According to Tin Ravallo, he added that so far not all of the 60 coronavirus cases have been detected. Had yet to be fully tested for the variant.

She said, “We expect more of them to be omikron transitions.

A spokesman for the company, Scatec, said only vaccinated employees were admitted to the party and that everyone had been tested negative for coronavirus before the event.