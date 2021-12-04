Possible Omicron Cases Emerge from Christmas Party in Oslo, Norway
Nearly half of those who attended an office Christmas party in Oslo, where only vaccinated staff were admitted, recently tested positive for coronavirus after a visitor from South Africa discovered a new omikron type, local health officials said Friday. .
More than 120 people attended the event organized by the Solar Energy Company a week ago. Of the positive tests performed so far, between 15 and 20 were likely to be of the Omicron type, said local chief physician Dr. who tracked the outbreak. According to Tin Ravallo, he added that so far not all of the 60 coronavirus cases have been detected. Had yet to be fully tested for the variant.
She said, “We expect more of them to be omikron transitions.
A spokesman for the company, Scatec, said only vaccinated employees were admitted to the party and that everyone had been tested negative for coronavirus before the event.
The party was held on November 26 at a restaurant called Lewis in central Oslo, the same day the World Health Organization labeled Omicron a “form of concern” and many countries began closing their borders to travelers to South Africa, where they were first. Recognized.
There is a mutation in the variant that scientists say it can spread faster and it can spread faster even though much remains uncertain. Cases have now been reported in more than 40 countries, including the United States.
A spokesman for Scatec, Stian Tvede Karlsen, said the staff had returned to Norway after visiting the regional office in Cape Town before the news broke.
To prevent further spread of the type, the Norwegian government on Thursday announced additional restrictions in and around Oslo. Implementation began at midnight.
This includes the obligation to wear masks on subways and anywhere where social distance between buses and shops cannot be maintained; Return to work from home if possible; And a crowd of 100 people, except for a cap, theater and other places with fixed seats, where up to 600 can attend. Only table service is allowed for alcoholic beverages, and restaurants and events require guest registration.
In other news from around the world:
-
Auckland nightclubs, restaurants and theaters, New Zealand‘S largest city, reopened to vaccinated customers on Friday, after 100 days in the city lockdown due to delta-type eruptions. The relaunch took place when the country turned to a new post-vaccination “traffic light” classification system, in which unvaccinated people mostly stay away from public life.
-
Officers in South Korea They said on Friday that they would temporarily reverse the reopening work, which they started last month, reducing group-size caps for social gatherings and requiring vaccination proof or negative coronavirus testing to enter restaurants, cafes and other facilities from next week. The announcement comes as nearly 80 per cent of hospital beds in the country are in use for critically ill patients and six cases of Omicron type have been confirmed among inbound passengers.
-
Ireland The new restrictions were announced on Friday before the inevitable arrival of the Omicron variant, Reuters reported. From Tuesday and January 9, indoor events will be limited to half capacity, bars and restaurants can accommodate only six or fewer people, nightclubs will be closed and residents will not be able to accommodate more than three houses in their own homes. For those who work in the entertainment industry and lose their jobs due to the measures, the government will resume its peer unemployment payment program.
-
A pair of hippos at the Antwerp Zoo in Belgium Has tested positive for coronavirus, the Associated Press reports. Imani, 14, and Hermione, 41, are now in isolation, and their attachments will be closed to the public until the test for land mammals is negative. The species has the first reported cases of coronavirus. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.
