Possible Saquon Barkley trade not off the table as Giants deal with salary-cap issues, GM says

2 days ago
Saccon Berkeley’s career got off to a great start for the New York Giants.

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2018 was Offensive Rookie of the Year and his first two seasons ran over 1,000 yards and started 17 racing touchdowns.

Joe Schwein, general manager of the New York Giants, speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 1, 2022 in Indianapolis.

(Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

But since the 2019 season, Berkeley have played only 15 games due to injury and the franchise will make a crucial decision to re-sign him after the 2022 season.

New Giants general manager Joe Schwein was asked if trade at Berkeley would be possible.

“We’re still working through it, but I’m open to everything. Whether it’s a trading player for the player or not, I’ll listen to anyone,” Schwein told the NFL Scouting Combine. “If it trades a few players, I wouldn’t say we’re open to business on the whole roster, but if someone calls and they’re interested in one of our players, I would listen.

Sacon Berkeley of the New York Giants reacts after a game against the Washington football team on January 9, 2022 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Dustin Satloff / Getty Images)

“Again, we are in a situation where unfortunately we have to stay below the pay cap and we are not in very good pay cap health. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going. Listen and I’m open to the best situation for the New York Giants. I’ll stay. “

One of the most explosive offensive players in the NFL if Berkeley is healthy.

He had 593 racing yards and four touchdowns in 13 games against New York last season. But he shared a lot of carry with Devanta Booker, who had 593 yards in 16 games.

Sacon prepares for Berkeley before playing against the Washington football team on January 9, 2022, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Elsa / Getty Images)

According to Spotrac, Berkeley owes more than 7.2 million in 2022.

