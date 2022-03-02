Possible Saquon Barkley trade not off the table as Giants deal with salary-cap issues, GM says



Saccon Berkeley’s career got off to a great start for the New York Giants.

The former No. 2 overall pick in 2018 was Offensive Rookie of the Year and his first two seasons ran over 1,000 yards and started 17 racing touchdowns.

But since the 2019 season, Berkeley have played only 15 games due to injury and the franchise will make a crucial decision to re-sign him after the 2022 season.

New Giants general manager Joe Schwein was asked if trade at Berkeley would be possible.

“We’re still working through it, but I’m open to everything. Whether it’s a trading player for the player or not, I’ll listen to anyone,” Schwein told the NFL Scouting Combine. “If it trades a few players, I wouldn’t say we’re open to business on the whole roster, but if someone calls and they’re interested in one of our players, I would listen.

“Again, we are in a situation where unfortunately we have to stay below the pay cap and we are not in very good pay cap health. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going. Listen and I’m open to the best situation for the New York Giants. I’ll stay. “

One of the most explosive offensive players in the NFL if Berkeley is healthy.

He had 593 racing yards and four touchdowns in 13 games against New York last season. But he shared a lot of carry with Devanta Booker, who had 593 yards in 16 games.

According to Spotrac, Berkeley owes more than 7.2 million in 2022.