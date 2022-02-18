Possible tornado strikes Alabama, storm system heads toward Northeast



NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

Leeds, Ala. – A possible tornado swept through central Alabama on Thursday night as a strong storm uprooted trees and left thousands without power.

The storm is part of a larger storm that could hit the northeast later this week. New York will experience a variety of adverse weather conditions due to the winter storm Miles.

According to Accuweather, Long Island is in the grip of heavy winds on Friday. The effects of heavy rainfall could be seen in New York City and New Jersey areas. Western New York faces the possibility of frozen rain.

As of Friday morning, about 100,000 customers in the Northeast had no electricity.

The twister was reported in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds, where a tree fell on a mobile home while a couple was inside, according to news outlets.

Resident Chris McClendon said he arrived home to find the tree on his neighbor’s mobile.

“I got out of the truck and I heard the woman screaming for help,” McClendon told WBRC-TV.

McClendon said he was able to help bring the woman out with the help of her husband.

Leeds Mayor David Miller said there were reports of damage in the area, but no serious injuries.

The Birmingham-area National Weather Service office said it would send crews outside on Friday to conduct a damage survey.

Get the Gadget Clock app

As of Friday morning, about 6,000 customers in Alabama were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.