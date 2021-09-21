Post-Covid Complications: Post-Covid Patients Suffer From Diabetes: Latest News on Post-Covid Complications Updates: Post-Covid Issues in Patients

Highlights 25-30% of people get diabetes during covid

The age of all such patients is between 30-40 years, experts said.

Many patients are diagnosed with diabetes in a couple of months

On the advice of a doctor, be sure to get tested for diabetes after covid

Kovid is making people diabetic. People who have not had diabetes before are getting diabetes for the first time during a covid infection. Not only that, but about five months after the second wave, the diabetes is not over in such patients. Experts say that this will be followed up for a long time, only then will it be known whether the disease will continue after the onset of diabetes.

25-30% of patients have diabetes between the corona

Diabetes expert Dr. Of. Xingan said he is treating 10 patients who have been diagnosed with postoperative diabetes. They are all 30 to 40 years old, he said. Dr. Xingan said that clinically it appears that 25 to 30 percent of people after covidia develop diabetes between the corona. It is a matter of concern that many patients find out that they have diabetes after a few months. So three months ago he didn’t have diabetes.

The risk of diabetes persists 4-5 months after the second wave

Doctors said there is a 35-year-old patient who underwent self-examination three months ago. The test was performed for a number of other diseases, including diabetes. He did not have diabetes. But after Kovid, his Hba1C level had reached above 12 percent. This test shows diabetes for the last three months. From which it is clear that the patient is now suffering from diabetes. The doctor said that the concern here is that diabetes has been in everyone for the last four-five months. It’s not over.

He said that the study and follow-up is going on not only in India but all over the world. Since the second wave in the country is only four-five months old and so far everyone has diabetes. In some people, the level of diabetes has definitely come down, but the disease has not gone away. It will be revealed in the coming months. If the disease does not go away, it is a matter of great concern. Such people will have to be treated for life.

Diabetes attacks the body’s immune system

At the same time, he said, covid patients have a higher chance of developing diabetes. Dr. Xingan said there is a receptor into which the virus goes and sticks. It also sticks to the beta cells of the pancreas and affects the pancreas’ ability to make insulin. When insulin production is low, the patient becomes a victim of diabetes. In addition, diabetes itself is a metabolic inflammatory disease. When an infection occurs in the body, it causes the body’s immune system to not function properly. This reduces the ability of insulin to work. This is also the reason why the patient develops diabetes during or after covid. The third cause is cytokine syndrome, which causes inflammatory markers to grow inside the body, causing the pancreas to stop working.

He said that this is the reason why people are suffering from diabetes after Kovid. Therefore, after Kovid, everyone should check their diabetes once, so it is important to know if they have diabetes. Diabetes is a silent killer, if it is not controlled it can affect other parts of the body and then it can have serious consequences.