Post-covid complications: What is the effect of covid on diabetes: Covid has a very bad effect on diabetics, doctors say

The corona virus has affected people so much that those who are already diabetic have their sugar levels out of control after covid. At the same time, the incidence of diabetes is increasing among people who do not have diabetes. Well-known doctors in Delhi say there has been a significant increase in such cases since Kovid. This is a threat for the time to come.

Corona reduces the release of insulin in the body

Dr Ashok Jingan, a well-known diabetes expert in the capital, says he has seen a significant increase in the number of diabetics in the last few months. He says people who have had diabetes before and have had corona, after recovering from covid, have their sugar levels out of control for several months. At the same time, the number of new diabetic patients has increased since the second wave. Every month, 8 to 10 patients come in who did not have diabetes before but developed diabetes after coronary heart disease.

According to Dr. Xingan, there are many reasons for this. One reason is that steroids in the treatment of corona have caused the problem of diabetes. For those who had diabetes, steroids no longer allowed their diabetes to get under control, and for those who did not, steroids gave them diabetes. The second reason is that the corona virus affects our pancreas. The virus attacks our beta cells and tries to break them down. This reduces the release of insulin in our body and increases the amount of sugar.

Two out of every 10 patients have uncontrolled sugar levels

At the same time, Dr. Suresh Kumar, Medical Director, Lok Nayak Hospital, agrees that there has been a significant increase in the number of diabetic patients after Kovid. Among the patients coming to the hospital, it has been found that two out of every 10 patients have uncontrolled sugar levels. This problem is more prevalent in the post-Kovid period. After Kovid, the number of diabetic patients in Delhi has increased by about 25 to 30 per cent.

Sugar levels should be checked after a few days

We will tell you that doctors also say that there is a large number of people whose sugar levels are not checked. Even if they have symptoms of diabetes, they do not know what is causing it. Such a condition can be identified by reaching the doctor. Health experts say those recovering from the corona virus should have their blood sugar levels checked in a few days. If the sugar level rises, it is very important to control it within 6 months.

