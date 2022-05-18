Post experts predict Rangers-Hurricanes series





The Post’s experts make their Rangers-Hurricanes picks:

Larry Brooks

The Rangers must play their 4 greatest video games of the season with a purpose to prevail towards a workforce that’s a lot deeper, sooner and extra disciplined than the Penguins.

The Canes are relentless. The Blueshirts should restrict their errors — pressured and unforced — within the impartial zone and on their O-zone entries whereas simplifying their sport. The presumptive goaltending edge is critical on Igor Shesterkin’s aspect, and the Rangers might be able to exploit Antti Raanta, who’s No. 1 in Freddie Andersen’s absence, however must persistently get pucks and our bodies to the web so as to take action.

I don’t assume it’s farfetched to imagine that the Rangers can pull off the upset, however I don’t assume they may do it.

Hurricanes in 6.

Ethan Sears

The Rangers’ resilience and power in nets is tough to guess towards, and they’re going to push Carolina to the restrict. However the Canes have the depth, the house ice and can finish the Rangers’ season in Raleigh.

Hurricanes in 7.

Mollie Walker

The Rangers have confirmed they deserved to get thus far, however the Canes have been banging on the door to the Jap Convention remaining for a while now and are constructed to truly do it this season.

Hurricanes in 6.