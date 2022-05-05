Post reporter catches rare FDNY ceremony on tape | Urban Legend with Kevin Sheehan (Video)





Firefighter Timothy Klein did not make it out alive while trying to rescue Carlos Richards, a 21-year-old autistic resident in Canarsie, Brooklyn. Both men died in the house fire when the second floor collapsed. In this episode of “Urban Legend,” The Post’s Kevin Sheehan opens up about covering tragic fires — and the surprising ways the FDNY honors its fallen heroes.

At the scene, Sheehan asked Captain Mark Schweighardt about Klein being the fifth firefighter of his to die in the line of duty. “Say a prayer for this firehouse,” he responded. Later, more than 100 uniformed FDNY showed up at Brookdale Hospital to cheer for survivor Robert Velazquez, who broke both arms when he dove out of the burning building.