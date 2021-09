Poster of Nusrat Bharucha released in Janhit Mein: Film Janhit Mein released Shooting: Filming of ‘Janhit Mein Zari’ has started in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Bollywood actress Nusrat Bharuch has many interesting projects to come. Nusrat Bharucha recently shared a new motion poster of her upcoming film on social media.

Nusrat Bharucha shared a motion poster of her upcoming film ‘Janhit Mein Jar’ from her Instagram account on Thursday. In addition, Nusrat Bharucha wrote, “One woman is superior to all, this information has been released in the public interest.” It is worth noting that a few days ago, producer Vinod Bhanushali and writer-director Raj Shandilya shared a poster announcing the film.





Nusrat Bharu is in the lead role in ‘Janhit Mein Zari’ and she will be seen in a very different persona. Apart from Nusrat Bharuch, Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor and Paritosh Tripathi also have important roles in the film. The shooting of the film has started on Thursday at Chanderi in Madhya Pradesh.

‘Janhit Mein Zari’ is an unusual, relevant and funny film. The film is written by Raj Shandilya and directed by Jay Bantu Singh. Jai Bantu Singh is directing a film for the first time.



Apart from ‘Janhit Mein Zari’, Nusrat Bharu will be seen in ‘Hori’, ‘Chhori’, ‘Ram Setu’ with Akshay Kumar and ‘Hadang’ with Sunny Kaushal. Nusrat Bharucha had finally worked with Rajkumar Rao in the film ‘Chhalang’.