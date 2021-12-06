Postpaid users may be hit! Telecom companies can make plans expensive; Prices of Prepaid Tariffs have already increased Now Postpaid users may be hit as Telecom companies including Airtel and Vodafone Idea can make plans expensive; Prices of Prepaid Tariffs have already increased- Postpaid users may be hit! Telecom companies can make plans expensive; Prices of Prepaid Tariffs have already increased

After increasing the price of prepaid tariffs, telecom operators can now give a jolt to postpaid users as well. It is being said that they may consider increasing the rates in this segment. In some media reports quoting sources, it was told that postpaid plans of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea can be made expensive.

According to experts, the longer the telecom companies delay in making the plan expensive, the more their loss will increase. “I would be very surprised if postpaid rates are not increased, such tariffs will go up. Why would they take this long? It is not in their interest to delay this. If they delay it more, they only harm themselves.”

Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) consultant Sanjay Kapoor told our affiliate website ‘The Financial Express’, “I think I would be surprised if postpaid rates are not increased, such tariffs will increase. Why would they (companies) take this long? It is not in their interest to delay this. If they delay it more, they only harm themselves.”

According to Kapoor, he expects Vi and Airtel to increase prices in postpaid along with prepaid as the postpaid base is well strong and it is not the strength of Reliance Jio. Kapoor, a former CEO of Airtel, further explained, “If Airtel raises prices in postpaid and Vodafone Idea does the same, those customers are not going to migrate to anyone because they are at the premium-end of the market anyway. And are not sensitive to pricing as they have a habit of paying very high bills. For them to pay higher price for brand preference and better customer experience, I don’t think it is a big challenge.”

By the way, analysts believe that a hike in postpaid can be expected after a few months. Meanwhile, Prashant Singhal, Emerging Markets Technology, Media and Entertainment & Telecommunications (TMT) leader at EY, pointed out, the growth is inevitable as India is still the country with the lowest tariffs in the world and with the rise in prepaid, the same is expected to happen in postpaid. Chances are.

Both Airtel and Vi have indicated their willingness to reach Arpu (average realization per user) of Rs 300 in the coming future to remain sustainable in the market. At present, Vi has the lowest ARPU of Rs 109 among telecom companies, while Airtel is ahead with an ARPU of Rs 153. Arpu of Reliance Jio is Rs 143.6.