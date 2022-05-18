Potato chip manufacturer eyes Airdrie for new plant – Calgary



A new snack manufacturing facility in Airdrie is hoping to present some ‘pop’ to the native financial system.

Tuesday afternoon, provincial and municipal dignitaries have been available to announce Tremendous-Pufft Snacks Company’s new $50-million facility within the southern Alberta metropolis.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Nate Horner mentioned the new plant will deliver greater than 100 jobs to the realm and help the province’s potato trade.

“I’m most excited as a result of it exhibits that Alberta has a vibrant future within the world area of meals manufacturing and processing,” Horner mentioned.

Tremendous-Pufft manufactures snacks like potato chips, popcorn and extruded snacks for retailer non-public labels throughout 20 totally different international locations.

The salty snack manufacturer acquired $250,000 in funding from the federal and provincial authorities below the Canadian Agricultural Partnership to help gear within the Airdrie facility.

















Tremendous-Pufft’s CEO mentioned the new plant will help western Canada and the western United States and joins their Mississauga, Ont., plant to turn into their second facility.

“We provide virtually every retailer and nationwide model within the nation and within the USA,” Yousif Al-Ali, Tremendous-Pufft president and CEO, mentioned.

Al-Ali mentioned potato chips would be the first merchandise to return out of the new plant, however there’s starvation for enlargement.

“We have already got a plan in place to extend the manufacturing functionality earlier than we even begin,” the Tremendous-Pufft CEO mentioned. “We now have a contract with a number of clients that we’re taking a look at reconfiguring their manufacturing space and including way more gear.”

Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown was “completely thrilled” by the announcement and its financial impacts for Alberta’s fifth-largest metropolis.

“We’ve been attempting to develop this aspect of our group for a very long time,” Brown mentioned, noting the snack manufacturer was the newest in a collection of companies saying plans for his municipality.

“We’ve acquired an area transit system – we’re going to have the ability to help the employees attending to and from work. And we even have this unbelievable pool of expertise that lives in Airdrie and the encompassing communities to help these companies.”