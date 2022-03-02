Potential Aaron Rodgers deal has ‘no new updates,’ Packers GM says



There were no “new updates” on the Aaron Rogers front, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Guttequest told the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Guttequest says that despite rumors of “not one person”, the ruling NFL has spoken of a trade for MVP that would become a hot commodity in the trade market. The general manager of the Packers said he expected Rogers to do what he wanted to do before the start of the new league year on March 16.

“A lot of decisions have to be made before that. So, it will be helpful. I think we knew something before that,” he said.

Whether Rogers was a quarterback during that game or the start of the 2022 season is still in question.

According to NFL.com on Monday, the Packers and Rogers are working on a deal and are “negotiating.” A possible deal would be for the short term and would make Rogers the highest paid player in the NFL on an annual basis.

Green Bay will also have to decide whether Adams will have to re-sign Davante.

Gutekunst said Tuesday that Adams’ contract decision was not tied to what Rogers decided to do.

“These two situations are completely different. They are two different players and two different situations, both great in their own way. We are fortunate to have them and hopefully we can take them both forward. But they are different,” said General Manager Md.

The NFL franchise tag expires March 8.