Sports

Potential Aaron Rodgers deal has ‘no new updates,’ Packers GM says

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Potential Aaron Rodgers deal has ‘no new updates,’ Packers GM says
Written by admin
Potential Aaron Rodgers deal has ‘no new updates,’ Packers GM says

Potential Aaron Rodgers deal has ‘no new updates,’ Packers GM says

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

There were no “new updates” on the Aaron Rogers front, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Guttequest told the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday.

Guttequest says that despite rumors of “not one person”, the ruling NFL has spoken of a trade for MVP that would become a hot commodity in the trade market. The general manager of the Packers said he expected Rogers to do what he wanted to do before the start of the new league year on March 16.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“A lot of decisions have to be made before that. So, it will be helpful. I think we knew something before that,” he said.

Whether Rogers was a quarterback during that game or the start of the 2022 season is still in question.

Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Guttequist speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine on March 1, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indiana, Indiana.

Green Bay Packers General Manager Brian Guttequist speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine on March 1, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indiana, Indiana.
(Michael Hickey / Getty Images)

Aaron Rogers is missing from the Packers’ London photos as he discusses a new deal

According to NFL.com on Monday, the Packers and Rogers are working on a deal and are “negotiating.” A possible deal would be for the short term and would make Rogers the highest paid player in the NFL on an annual basis.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers (12) and San Francisco 49ers Defensive & Nick Bosa (97) during an NFC Divisional Play-off football game on January 22, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers (12) and San Francisco 49ers Defensive & Nick Bosa (97) during an NFC Divisional Play-off football game on January 22, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
(Jeffrey Baker – USA Today Sports)

READ Also  How to Watch Gymnastics, Track & Field, and Soccer in the U.S.

Green Bay will also have to decide whether Adams will have to re-sign Davante.

Gutekunst said Tuesday that Adams’ contract decision was not tied to what Rogers decided to do.

“These two situations are completely different. They are two different players and two different situations, both great in their own way. We are fortunate to have them and hopefully we can take them both forward. But they are different,” said General Manager Md.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers (12) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on January 9, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers (12) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on January 9, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
(Raj Mehta – USA Today Sports)

The NFL franchise tag expires March 8.

#Potential #Aaron #Rodgers #deal #updates #Packers

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Ryan Cochran-Siegle skis to US Olympic medal 50 years after Mom

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment