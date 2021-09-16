Potential Candidates Announced: AAP is likely to contest 100 seats in UP

Highlights Most of the 35% backward class people were included in the list.

20 Brahmins, 16 Dalits and 5 Muslim leaders were also represented.

Sanjay Singh said – If the work is done properly, the party will make him their candidate there.

Hemendra Tripathi, Lucknow

All political parties are busy preparing for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced the first list of potential candidates for 100 seats in the state. A maximum of 35% backward class people are included in the list.

‘If the work of potential candidates is good, the party will field candidates’

Rajya Sabha MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh on Wednesday announced the first list of 100 assembly in-charges and potential candidates for the Assembly elections. In the meantime, he said, these partners will work to make the party’s campaign a success. If their work is right, the party will make them their candidate there.

The names of 35 in-charges in the backward category have been announced in the list.

In the list announced by you, the backward classes have been made in charge of 35 and an attempt has been made to give them greater representation. Besides, 20 Brahmins, 16 Dalits and 5 Muslim leaders have also been represented in the list. Sanjay Singh said that efforts have been made to represent all the sections in the list. The list includes people from all walks of life, from doctors, engineers, lawyers, graduates, graduates to youth and farmers.

He was made in-charge of the Legislative Assembly in Lucknow

The list includes Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi from Lucknow Central, Amit Srivastava from the North, Rajiv Bakshi from the West, Durgesh Singh from Cantt, Rohit Srivastava from Sarojini Nagar, Baliram Verma from Bakshi Ka Talab and Suraj Kumar from Mohanlalganj. .