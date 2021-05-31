Potentially hazardous asteroid as big as the Eiffel tower will safely pass by Earth on 1 June- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Potentially hazardous asteroid as big as the Eiffel tower will safely pass by Earth on 1 June- Technology Information, Gadgetclock



The US house company, Nationwide Aeronautics and Area Administration (NASA) has warned that an asteroid, as big as the Paris’ Eiffel Tower, might shoot previous Earth in June. Based on a report in The Newsweek, the asteroid named 2021 KT1 has been categorized as ‘probably hazardous’ by NASA. The report mentions that the diameter of the 2021 KT1 asteroid is between 149.9m to 329.7 m (492 toes and 1,082 toes).

Different smaller asteroids have additionally approached Earth lately and will proceed to take action in the coming months, nonetheless, an asteroid that’s bigger than 500 toes and is inside 4.6 million miles of Earth is taken into account probably hazardous. The 2021 KT1 asteroid goes to come back inside 4.5 million miles of our planet at 7:54 pm IST (10:24 am EDT) on Tuesday, 1 June. The gap between Earth and the asteroid is nineteen instances the Earth’s distance to the moon.

The asteroid is travelling at the pace of 40,000 mph. As per the house company, it’s going to pass by Earth safely.

There may be one other smaller asteroid — 2018 LB — that will additionally method Earth on 1 June. It is just 21 metres in size and will come inside 1,116,885 KM of the planet, reported WUSA 9. It’s the approximate measurement of an airplane.

Asteroids 2021 KN2 and 2021 KS are approaching Earth on 31 Could, nonetheless, they’re 21 toes and 59 toes in measurement, respectively.

2021 KS is eighteen m and will method Earth at a distance of 5,954,573 KM. It’s the measurement of a home.

2021 KN2 is 6 meter and will method Earth at a distance of 144,519 KM. It’s the measurement of a bus.