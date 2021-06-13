Pournami RN-429 Kerala Lottery Result Today 13.6.2021 – Winners List

Each Sunday, the authorities of Kerala pronounces the ‘POURNAMI’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 3 will seemingly be out as of late by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that salvage to host appropriate lotteries. The ‘POURNAMI’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get as lots as this stage each Sunday. The implications will seemingly be introduced rapidly.

Prizes to be gained inside the Kerala Lottery

There are fairly a great deal of prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize quantity of the lottery are fairly good-looking. The precept prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to seize dwelling a astronomical sum of ₹70 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to seize dwelling ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹200,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize contains ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to seize come ₹100.

Assorted Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get to seize dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize contains ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get to seize dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The implications are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner contains ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to have in mind

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Shut to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instructed to examine the profitable numbers with the results printed inside the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the profitable tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners current should be intact and with out any hurt. The presentation of a mutilated value may perchance now not be permitted, and he/she shall now not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery may perchance serene now not be torn or damaged. The winner may perchance serene carry a unbiased identification card alongside with passport-sized photos.