Pournami RN-429 Kerala Lottery Result Today 16.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Sunday, the authorities of Kerala broadcasts the ‘POURNAMI’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 3 will likely be out at the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is with out doubt considered one of many many 13 states that rep to host factual lotteries. The ‘POURNAMI’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that can get up to date each Sunday. The outcomes will likely be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be gained inside the Kerala Lottery

There are only a few prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize amount of the lottery are barely honorable. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to eat dwelling an giant sum of ₹70 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to eat dwelling ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹200,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize contains ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to eat come ₹100.

Kerala POURNAMI Lottery Outcomes for This present day

Diverse Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to eat dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize contains ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to eat dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner contains ₹10 lakhs.

Points to endure in methods

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Discontinuance to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are recommended to have a examine the successful numbers with the outcomes revealed inside the Kerala Authorities Gazette and surrender the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners most traditional need to be intact and with out any harm. The presentation of a mutilated mark may not be accredited, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery should unruffled not be torn or broken. The winner should unruffled elevate a factual identification card together with passport-sized photographs.