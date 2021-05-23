Pournami RN-429 Kerala Lottery Result Today 22.5.2021 – Winners List

Every and every Sunday, the authorities of Kerala declares the ‘POURNAMI’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 3 will likely be out on the current time by 3 pm. Kerala is amongst the 13 states that fetch to host superior lotteries. The ‘POURNAMI’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that may get up to date each Sunday. The outcomes will likely be introduced shortly.

Prizes to be obtained inside the Kerala Lottery

There are a number of prizes inside the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize quantity of the lottery are considerably goal. The precept prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to take residence an large sum of ₹70 lakhs. The second prize winner will get to take residence ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹200,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery moreover has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to take attain ₹100.

Kerala POURNAMI Lottery Outcomes for These days

Diverse Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get to take residence ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner will get to take residence ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The precept prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to keep in mind

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Come Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are recommended to review the successful numbers with the implications revealed inside the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners show camouflage might perhaps presumably nicely per probability merely tranquil be intact and with out any harm. The presentation of a mutilated tag might perhaps presumably nicely per probability not be licensed, and he/she shall not be given the prize cash. Additionally, the lottery might perhaps presumably nicely per probability merely tranquil not be torn or broken. The winner might perhaps presumably nicely per probability merely tranquil carry a primary fee identification card alongside with passport-sized pictures.