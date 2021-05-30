Pournami RN-429 Kerala Lottery Result Today 30.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Sunday, the authorities of Kerala proclaims the ‘POURNAMI’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 3 will most likely be out on the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is with out doubt one of many 13 states that rating to host acceptable lotteries. The ‘POURNAMI’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that can rise up as so much as now each Sunday. The outcomes will most likely be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be obtained throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are a great deal of prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the successful-prize amount of the lottery are fairly magnificent. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to recall house a massive sum of ₹70 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to recall house ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹200,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery furthermore has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to recall arrive ₹100.

Kerala POURNAMI Lottery Outcomes for At current

Various Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to recall house ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to recall house ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to recollect

The Kerala lottery is performed at Gorky Bhavan Conclude to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are speedy to try the successful numbers with the outcomes printed throughout the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the successful tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners present can wish to be intact and with none damage. The presentation of a mutilated hint is presumably no longer permitted, and he/she shall no longer be given the prize cash. Furthermore, the lottery might merely aloof no longer be torn or broken. The winner might merely aloof raise an actual identification card alongside with passport-sized images.