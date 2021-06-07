Pournami RN-429 Kerala Lottery Result Today 6.6.2021 – Winners List

Each Sunday, the authorities of Kerala declares the ‘POURNAMI’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 3 will greater than probably be out at the present time by 3 pm. Kerala is among the many many 13 states that get to host exact lotteries. The ‘POURNAMI’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that can get up to date every and every Sunday. The outcomes will greater than probably be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be gained throughout the Kerala Lottery

There are a number of prizes throughout the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize amount of the lottery are comparatively elegant. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to bewitch dwelling an unlimited sum of ₹70 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to bewitch dwelling ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹200,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize contains ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to bewitch close to ₹100.

Kerala POURNAMI Lottery Outcomes for On the present time

Diversified Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to bewitch dwelling ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize contains ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to bewitch dwelling ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner contains ₹10 lakhs.

Issues to endure in thoughts

The Kerala lottery is performed at Gorky Bhavan Cease to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are instructed to elucidate the profitable numbers with the outcomes revealed throughout the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the profitable tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners camouflage want to be intact and with none be concerned. The presentation of a mutilated tag will now not be accredited, and he/she shall now not be given the prize cash. Moreover, the lottery should composed now not be torn or damaged. The winner should composed raise an actual identification card alongside with passport-sized pictures.