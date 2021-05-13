Pournami RN-429 Kerala Lottery Result Today 9.5.2021 – Winners List

Each Sunday, the authorities of Kerala publicizes the ‘POURNAMI’ Lottery outcomes. The Kerala Lottery outcomes for November 3 will likely be out as of late by 3 pm. Kerala is with out doubt one in every of many many 13 states that get to host neatly-behaved lotteries. The ‘POURNAMI’ lottery is a weekly lottery in Kerala that will get up to date each Sunday. The outcomes will likely be introduced quickly.

Prizes to be gained within the Kerala Lottery

There are a number of prizes within the Kerala Lottery and the profitable-prize amount of the lottery are fairly vivid. The primary prize winner of the Kerala lottery will get to purchase residence a large sum of ₹70 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get to purchase residence ₹5 lakhs. The third prize winner of the lottery will get ₹200,000. The fourth and fifth prize winner will get ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 respectively. Kerala lottery additionally has sixth and seventh prize winners. The sixth prize consists of ₹500 and seventh prize winner of the lottery will get to purchase association ₹100.

Heaps of Kerala Lotteries over the week

Sunday Kerala Lottery

POURNAMI (RN-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to purchase residence ₹70 lakhs.

Monday Kerala Lottery

WIN-WIN (W-. The Outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner of the lottery will get ₹65 lakhs.

Tuesday Kerala Lottery

Sthree Sakthi (SS-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹70 lakhs.

Wednesday Kerala Lottery

Akshaya (AK-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get ₹60 lakhs.

Thursday Kerala Lottery

Karunya Plus (KN-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize consists of ₹70 lakhs.

Friday Kerala Lottery

NIRMAL WEEKLY LOTTERY (NR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner will get to purchase residence ₹60 lakhs.

Saturday Kerala Lottery

Karunya (KR-. The outcomes are declared at 3 pm. The primary prize winner consists of ₹10 lakhs.

Points to remember

The Kerala lottery is carried out at Gorky Bhavan Shut to Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The prize winners are actually helpful to examine the profitable numbers with the outcomes printed within the Kerala Authorities Gazette and resign the profitable tickets inside 30 days. The tickets that the Kerala Lottery winners current may presumably properly maybe properly aloof be intact and with out any damage. The presentation of a mutilated label is presumably now not licensed, and he/she shall now not be given the prize cash. Moreover, the lottery may presumably properly maybe properly aloof now not be torn or damaged. The winner may presumably properly maybe properly aloof carry a lawful identification card alongside with passport-sized images.