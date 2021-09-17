Poverty in US reduced thanks to government aid, Census report shows

The share of people living in poverty in the United States fell to a record low last year as a massive government relief effort helped offset the worst economic contraction since the Great Depression.

In the latest and most conclusive evidence that aid has reduced poverty, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday that 9.1 percent of Americans were living below the poverty line last year, down from 11.8 percent in 2019. This figure—the lowest since records began in 1967, according to calculations by Columbia University researchers—is based on a measure that accounts for the impact of government programs. The official measure of poverty, which excludes some major aid programs, came to 11.4 percent of the population.

The new data will almost certainly feed into a debate in Washington about efforts by President Biden and congressional leaders to implement a more permanent extension of the safety net that will extend well beyond the pandemic. Democrats’ $3.5 trillion plan, which is still taking shape, could include paid family and medical leave, government-backed child care and a permanent expansion of the child tax credit.

Liberals cited the success of relief programs, also highlighted in a Department of Agriculture report last week that showed hunger did not increase in 2020, to argue that such policies should be expanded. But conservatives argue that higher federal spending is not needed and would increase the federal debt, discouraging people from working.