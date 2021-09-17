Poverty in US reduced thanks to government aid, Census report shows
The share of people living in poverty in the United States fell to a record low last year as a massive government relief effort helped offset the worst economic contraction since the Great Depression.
In the latest and most conclusive evidence that aid has reduced poverty, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday that 9.1 percent of Americans were living below the poverty line last year, down from 11.8 percent in 2019. This figure—the lowest since records began in 1967, according to calculations by Columbia University researchers—is based on a measure that accounts for the impact of government programs. The official measure of poverty, which excludes some major aid programs, came to 11.4 percent of the population.
The new data will almost certainly feed into a debate in Washington about efforts by President Biden and congressional leaders to implement a more permanent extension of the safety net that will extend well beyond the pandemic. Democrats’ $3.5 trillion plan, which is still taking shape, could include paid family and medical leave, government-backed child care and a permanent expansion of the child tax credit.
Liberals cited the success of relief programs, also highlighted in a Department of Agriculture report last week that showed hunger did not increase in 2020, to argue that such policies should be expanded. But conservatives argue that higher federal spending is not needed and would increase the federal debt, discouraging people from working.
The fact that poverty did not increase much during a massive economic disruption reflects an equally overwhelming response. Congress expanded unemployment benefits and food aid, gave hundreds of billions of dollars to small businesses and sent checks directly to most Americans. The Census Bureau estimated that direct screening alone lifted 11.7 million people out of poverty last year; Unemployment benefits and nutrition aid prevented an additional 10.3 million people from falling into poverty, according to an analysis of data by The New York Times.
Christopher Wimmer, co-director of the Center on Poverty and Social, said, “All of this points to the historic income support that was given in response to the pandemic and that could have led to a historic increase in poverty.” Policy at Columbia University School of Social Work. “I think the momentum from 2020 will continue into 2021.”
Poverty rose sharply after the last recession, reaching 16.1 percent in 2011, a measure that took full account of government aid, and only then gradually improved. Many economists have argued that the federal government then did not do enough and withdrew aid too quickly.
Despite a more aggressive response this time, however, median household income fell 2.9 percent last year, adjusted for inflation, to about $68,000. That figure includes unemployment benefits, but does not include non-cash benefits such as stimulus checks or food stamps. The decline reflects the pandemic’s toll on jobs: about 13.7 million fewer people worked the full year than in 2019.
However, the median income among those employed rose by 6.9 percent.
According to the Census Bureau report, the share of Americans without health insurance was nearly unchanged, a sign that pandemic measures and the Affordable Care Act may have helped those who would otherwise have lost coverage. But the change in health coverage in the past year is difficult to assess. Census estimates are in contrast to other government calculations, and officials have acknowledged problems with data collection during the pandemic.
The government defines poverty, under a more broad definition, as an income level below about $30,000 for a family of four, although the exact range varies depending on family size, homeownership status, and regional housing costs.
The decline in poverty last year was broad-based. It fell across all racial and ethnic groups, among all family types, and among Americans at every age and education level.
But government programs have excluded some groups, such as undocumented immigrants and their families, and have failed to reach others. Poverty was significantly higher than the overall average for black and Hispanic Americans, foreign-born residents, and those without a college education. Millions waited weeks or months to receive benefits, forcing many to donate.
“We measure poverty annually when the reality of poverty is faced on a day-to-day basis,” said Hilary Hoynes, an economist at the University of California, Berkeley, who has studied the government’s response to the pandemic. .
Nakita Long, a single mother of two children evicted from a North Carolina automotive plant at the start of the pandemic, said government aid helped her get back on her feet.
The first stimulus checks helped cover rent and car payments, and increased unemployment benefits helped sustain her family until she was called back to work in October.
“Stimulus relief, this has been a blessing to my family because there was a lot of uncertainty financially,” said Ms Long, 46.
Still, Ms Long waited weeks to start receiving unemployment benefits. Then in July 2020, the $600-a-week federal supplement for state unemployment benefits lapsed. She fell behind on the bills, setting in motion events that eventually left her family homeless for two months this year.
New assistance programs adopted this year, including the expanded Child Tax Credit, helped Ms. Long, who moved into a new home last month. She said that she has seen improvement in her children, especially her 5-year-old son.
“It was bad, but it could have been much worse, and we were unbroken on the other side once again,” Ms. Long said.
According to the government’s official definition, the number of people living in poverty rose from 3.3 million to 37.2 million in 2020, the largest annual increase on record. But economists have long criticized that definition, which dates back to the 1960s, saying it did a particularly poor job of reflecting reality last year.
The official measure ignores the impact of many government programs such as food and housing assistance and tax credits. This year, it also ignored direct checks sent to households.
In recent years, the Census Bureau has produced an alternative poverty rate, known as the Supplemental Poverty Measure, that incorporates programs and factors in regional differences in housing costs, medical expenses, and other costs. .
Many programs that helped save people out of poverty have ended in the past year, even as the pandemic continues. An estimated 7.5 million people lost unemployment benefits this month after Congress allowed the program’s expansion to end.
Jen Dessinger, a photographer who lives in New York City and Los Angeles, said work suddenly dried up at the start of the pandemic. A freelancer, she didn’t qualify for traditional unemployment benefits, but eventually found help under a federal program created last year to help people who had dropped out of the regular system.
Now that program has come to an end in the midst of another surge in coronavirus cases. Ms Dessinger said a positive coronavirus case could call off a photo shoot. “It has made it a more frustrating situation,” she said.
Democrats said on Tuesday that experiences like Ms Desinger’s showed the ability of government aid to save people from financial ruin and the need for a more elaborate, permanent safety net that could support people in bad and good times.
Jared Bernstein, a White House economist, said on Tuesday that new poverty figures should encourage lawmakers to implement a $3.5 trillion Democratic measure that includes Biden’s economic agenda, which the administration argues should be more and create better paying jobs.
“It’s one thing to get people out of poverty temporarily – extremely important – but you can’t stop there,” said Bernstein, a member of the Biden Council of Economic Advisors. “We have to make sure people don’t fall back into poverty once these temporary measures end.”
But while Democrats applauded Tuesday’s report, most Republican lawmakers, who last year in control of the Senate and White House, did not issue statements boosting poverty numbers. It may be a reflection of the party’s unified opposition to the Democratic push for more social programs, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell described Monday as one. “Reckless tax and spending spree.”
Conservative policy experts said that although some expansion of government aid during the pandemic was justified, those programs should be discontinued, not expanded, as the economy recovers.
“Policy makers did a remarkable job last March enforcing CARES and other laws, lending to businesses, providing debt forbearance, expanding the safety net,” said Scott Winship, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a The director of poverty studies at the conservative group, wrote in response to the data, referring to an initial pandemic aid bill that included nearly $2 trillion in spending. “But we should have looked at other priorities after that.”
Jason De Parle And Margot Sanger-Katzo Contributed to reporting.
