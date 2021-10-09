Power crisis in UP: Power crisis in the latest news

Lucknow

In Uttar Pradesh, the power crisis caused by coal shortages is on the rise. Rural areas have huge power supply to cities. There is a 4 to 5 hour cut in the documents, but the cut is actually higher. Currently, the state has a shortfall of 3,000 to 4,000 MW compared to the demand. The NBT reviewed the situation from rural to urban areas.

Gorakhupar: No shortcomings, just guilt problems

There is no problem with power supply in Gorakhpur. Adequate supply from the city to the rural areas. Electricity is available 24 hours in cities and 18 to 20 hours in rural areas. In rural areas, however, supply is definitely disrupted due to breakdowns. The substations get supply according to the roster, but the supply is interrupted due to breakdown, still getting an average of 15 hours of power. Disruptions in the city also affect 4 to 6 hours of supply.

Ambedkarnagar: 9 to 12 hours reduction

Consumers are angry over power outage in Ambedkar Nagar. Due to low power generation, people only get about 15 hours of electricity in urban areas and about 12 hours in rural areas. Consumers Mahendra, Ashutosh Singh, etc. say that there are problems of low voltage and frequent tripping due to power outages. Superintendent of Engineers Ramesh Chandra said that power was not available as per the roster due to low supply of coal.

Bahraich: Problems have increased in villages due to cuts

The district is facing problems for electricity in both urban and rural areas. In urban areas, power cuts are being made in phases day and night. There is a reduction of 4 to 5 hours per day. The worst situation is in the villages. The highest decline is in rural areas of Fakharpur and Risia. There were 8 to 10 hour power outages in the villages.

Barabanki: Supply disrupted, people uneasy

According to the fixed roster, the district needs 115 million units per day for power supply. At the same time, only 80-85 million units are available. Cats in Hydergarh division, 24 feeders were supplied for 12 hours and Trivediganj for only 11 hours. Customers of Bishunpur feeder of Deva substation got electricity only for 12.30 hours.

Purvanchal: Disrupted power supply

Currently, power supply has been disrupted in Varanasi and Purvanchal. The problem of power outages in different parts of Varanasi for some time has come to the fore after a long time. In many districts of Eastern including Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Azamgarh, Ballia, Jaunpur, people do not get enough electricity at night.

Chandauli: Lock at the center of the protest

MLA Manoj Singh W. got angry as there was no electricity in Chandauli on Friday night. On Saturday morning, they locked the Seruka power substation. After that, he took the key and kept it in Kotwali. This caused a stir among the officials of the power department. Officials calmed down after explaining to the former MLA. After this the lock of the substation could be opened. SDO Prashant Kumar said power generation was affected due to shortage of coal. Reduction is being made due to shortage of supply.

Sonbhadra: Many units closed due to coal

Units of Sonbhadra Power Plant are shutting down one by one due to lack of coal. The shutdown of 250 MW of Harduaganj-D, 210 MW of Parichha-B and 250 MW of Parichha-C has resulted in non-generation of 2.88 million units of electricity per day. In addition, production units are also being operated at 60 per cent load. Three units of 210-210 MW capacity of Anpara A have reduced power generation by 40-40 MW.

Decreasing every day Stocks

The crisis is getting darker as the NCL has not improved its coal supply. Coal reserves at Uttar Pradesh State Electricity Corporation’s largest Anpara project are declining by 10,000 tonnes per day. Ajay Pratap Singh, XEN (Coal Transport Department) of the Anpara project, said the situation would worsen if immediate steps were not taken to increase the supply of coal.