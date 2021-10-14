Power failure in China affect production and supply from mobile to car created worldwide stir

China Due to the sudden power crisis in the world, there has been a stir. Due to this many big companies were forced to reduce their production. The situation is that the production from mobile to car has decreased. Due to this, exports to foreign countries will also decrease. The government is exploring all the options to deal with this crisis, although no way has been found so far.

After the outbreak of epidemic worldwide due to corona virus industrial development china happened in Due to this the demand for electricity there increased significantly. The Chinese government failed to meet this demand. On the other hand, there was an emphasis on power generation from coal to bring industrial activities back on track, but due to the recent rift in relations between China and Australia, the supply of coal from there was reduced.

Power generation was severely affected due to the lack of coal to China. The situation became such that many big industrial activities had to be stopped. By the way, due to the increasing pollution in China, there was a long-standing demand for burning less coal. Now the problem before China is how to increase power generation and stop the closing industries.

Burning of coal will be a compulsion if electricity is not available according to the demand, but on the one hand, coal is not getting it in sufficient quantity, on the other hand, increasing pollution due to burning of coal is emerging as a big problem.

Due to low power supply, many suppliers of companies like Apple-Tesla in China had to stop production at their plants. The country’s 15 largest companies and more than 30 Taiwanese companies were forced to reduce their activities. The government has also asked the common citizens to use minimum electricity in their homes. Also, install such equipment, which consumes less. In contrast, although China produced more electricity in August last year than in previous years, it was insufficient to meet demand.