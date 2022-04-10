Power in Puerto Rico restored to over 1 million after widespread blackout



Power has been restored to more than 1 million customers in Puerto Rico after a major power plant fire caused the largest blackout across the U.S. this year.

As of Sunday morning, the crew had recovered electricity to at least 1.4 million of the nearly 1.5 million customers who had experienced disruptions, according to the report. Luma EnergyThe company received the transmission and distribution from the Electric Power Authority of Puerto Rico last year.

Major disruptions in Puerto Rico, schools and offices closed

Lumar officials say they do not know exactly when the power will be fully restored, but note crews are working tirelessly.

Massive disruptions forced the closure of government offices and the cancellation of classes. It left about 160,000 customers without water and blocked traffic across the island of 3.2 million people.

The agency said a circuit breaker failure could lead to a blackout following a fire late Wednesday night at the Costa Sur power plant in southern Puerto Rico. The agency added that it would take weeks to determine the exact cause of the disruption.

Lumar CEO Wayne Stansby called the deviation “very unusual” and said it showed the fragility of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017 as a powerful Category 4 storm. Emergency repairs were made at the time, but efforts to rebuild the shattered electrical grid have not yet begun, causing weekly disruptions in dozens of communities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.