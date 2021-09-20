Power Jobs: Power Department Recruitment 2021: Total 1500 vacancies to get 10th pass here, get good salary, see notification – csphcl Recruitment 2021 to fill total 1500 vacancies, check power job details

Electricity Job, CSPHCL Recruitment 2021: Online applications are invited from 10th pass candidates for the job (10th pass job). Chhattisgarh State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (CSPHCL) has issued notification for recruitment of Attendant or Lineman. If you want to work in the power sector on a good salary, this recruitment is for you. Online applications will start from August 21.



As per CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 Notification (Chhattisgarh Power Department Jobs), eligible candidates can apply online for CSPHCL Lineman Recruitment Posts on or before 21st August 2021 to 20th September 2021. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the department cspdcl.co.in. A total of 1500 vacancies will be filled in the recruitment drive for Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigad, Durg-Rajnandgaon, Ambikapur and Jagdalpur locations.

Check vacancy details here (CSPHCL vacancy details)

Raipur, Bilaspur – Raigad, Durg – Rajnandgaon Total Posts – 1200 Posts (General – 609 Posts, SC – 162 Posts, ST – 259 Posts and OBC – 170 Posts Reserved)

Total Posts in Jagdalpur – 138 Posts (General – 18 Posts, SC – 5 Posts, ST – 83 Posts and OBC – 32 Posts)

Total Posts in Ambikapur – 162 Posts (General – 41 Posts, SC – 7 Posts, ST – 84 Posts and OBC – 30 Posts)

Tenth pass can apply

Candidate should have passed 10th (High School) from any recognized Board of Education of Chhattisgarh State and candidate should have residency of Chhattisgarh State only they can apply for CSPHCL Recruitment 2021. Applicants will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in 10th.

Age range

Eligible applicants for Chhattisgarh CSPHCL Recruitment 2021 (Power Job) should be minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years, while candidates in SC, ST, OBC category are given 5 years exemption in the upper age limit.

Salary

Applicants who meet all the eligibility and eligibility criteria will be paid a salary ranging from Rs.4800 to Rs.3000 / – after appointment.

Application fee

The application fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs.300, while for SC, ST the application fee is Rs.200.

CSPHCL Raipur, Bilaspur-Raigad, Durg-Rajnandgaon Recruitment 2021 Notification

Ad 1612

CSPHCL Jagdalpur Recruitment 2021 Notification

Ad 1613

CSPHCL Ambikapur Recruitment 2021 Notification

Ad 1614

Official website