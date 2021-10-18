Power Jobs: UPPCL Jobs 2021: Graduates get jobs in UPPCL, hundreds of vacancies for AA posts, salary up to Rs.94300 – uppcl jobs for Assistant Accountant, how to apply and salary

Highlights UPPCL Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Graduate candidates apply online.

You will get a good salary.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: There is a huge opportunity to get a job in the electrical department. Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has started online application process for recruitment to various vacant posts of Assistant Accountant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacant posts on the official website upenergy.in.



More than 200 Assistant Accountant vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (UPPCL Jobs). The last opportunity to apply for the vacancy is on or before 28th October 2021. The exam will be held in the first week of December 2021. The direct link of UPPCL Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (UPPCL Vacancy 2021 Details)

A total of 240 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accountant will be filled through UPPCL recruitment. These include 109 vacancies in general category, 24 vacancies in economically weaker sections, 56 vacancies in Other Backward Classes (Non Creamy Layer), 48 vacancies in Scheduled Castes and 03 vacancies in Scheduled Tribes. However, UPPCL also reserves the right to increase or decrease vacancies.

Who can apply?

Candidates with a degree in Commerce from any recognized University or Deemed University can apply. The age of the applicant has been fixed as minimum 21 years and maximum 40 years as on 1st July 2021. Candidates in the reserved category will get concessions in the upper age limit as per government norms. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Application fee

General Category / EWS / OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1180, while SC / ST category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 826. Applicants in PWD category will be charged only Rs.

Selection process

Applicants will be selected on the basis of written test (CBT). The exam will have two papers – Paper I will have 50 questions and Paper II will have 150 questions. Each question will have 1 mark and 1/4 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Pay scale

Eligible candidates will get the benefit of pay scale under Pay Matrix Level-05 from 29800 to 94300 with allowances applicable in UP Power Corporation Limited and as per rules.

How to apply?

On the homepage of the official website upenergy.in, click on the “Vacancy / Results” tab. Advertisement Link Apply online for the post of ‘Supporting Account’ against Advertising. No. 06 / VSA / 2021 / AA ‘. Register and proceed with the application. Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form. Take a printout for future reference.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website