Power Jobs: UPPCL Jobs 2021: Opportunity to get Government job in UP Power Department, Rs. 2 lakhs. uppcl recruitment 2021 for various director posts, salary more than 2 lakhs

Highlights UPPCL Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Great opportunity to get a job in UP Electricity Department.

There will be direct recruitment in various departments.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021, Government Job 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued notification for recruitment of directors in various departments including IT, Corporate Planning, Commercial, Finance, Technical. The online application process has started from 13th September 2021. Young people looking for jobs in the electrical department have a great opportunity to apply for UPPL recruitment.



To apply online for the post of Director in UP Electricity Department (UP Electricity Department), one has to visit the official website of UPPCL www.upenergy.in. The last date to fill the application is 28 September 2021. Important information of UPPCL Recruitment 2021 and direct link of notification can be seen below.

Who can apply?

Candidates who have completed BE / B.Tech / BCA / ME / M.Tech in the relevant engineering branch can apply for the recruitment of UPPCL Director. Carefully read the recruitment instructions for post wise eligibility details and experience.

How much salary will you get? Check the section, post and salary information here

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited Lucknow

Director (IT) – Allowance benefit of Rs. 40 lakhs for private candidates and Rs. 182200 to Rs. 2424100 under Pay Matrix Level-15 for UPPCL applicants.

Director (Corporate Planning) – Under Pay Matrix Level-15 from Rs.182200 to Rs.2424100.

Director (Finance) – Rs.182200 to Rs.24100 under Pay Matrix Level-15

Director (Commercial) – Under Pay Matrix Level-15 182200 to Rs.24100

UP State Power Generation Corporation Limited Lucknow

Director (Personal Management and Administration) – Rs.182200 to Rs.24100 under Pay Matrix Level-15

Director (Project and Professional) – Rs.182200 to Rs.24100 under Pay Matrix Level-15

Director (Finance) – Rs.182200 to Rs.24100 under Pay Matrix Level-15

UP Power Transmission Corporate Limited Lucknow

Director (Works & Projects) – 182200 to Rs.24100 under Pay Matrix Level-15

Director (Operations) – Pay Matrix Level-15 from Rs.182200 to Rs.24100.

Director (Personal Management and Administration) – Rs.182200 to Rs.24100 under Pay Matrix Level-15

Director (Finance) – Rs. 182200 to 15 under Rs. 224100.

Director (Commercial) – Rs.222,100 under Rs.182,200.

Paschimachal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Meerut

Director (Personal and Management) – 171400 to Rs.223600 (Salary Level-15)

Dakshinachal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Agra

Director (Personal and Management) – 171400 to Rs.223600 (Salary Level-15)

Director (Finance) – Rs.171400 to Rs.223600 (Salary Level-15)

RESCO Ltd Kanpur

Director (Finance) – Rs.171400 to Rs.223600 (Salary Level-15)

Director (Professional) – Rs.171400 to Rs.23600 (Salary Level-15)

Purvanchal Power Distribution Corporation Ltd., Varanasi

Director (Professional) – Rs.171400 to Rs.23600 (Salary Level-15)

Director (Finance) – Rs.171400 to Rs.223600 (Salary Level-15)

Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd., Lucknow

Direct (Technical) – Rs. 171400 to 223600 (Salary Level-15)

Director (Professional) – Rs.171400 to Rs.23600 (Salary Level-15)

