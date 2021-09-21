Power Jobs: UPPCL Jobs 2021: UPPL Recruitment 2021 for ARPL Post, Check Salary and Power Job Details

Highlights Great opportunity to get a government job in UP.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

An Assistant Review Officer will be recruited.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued notification for recruitment of Assistant Review Officer (UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021). Graduate candidates have a great opportunity to get government jobs in UP. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UPPCL from 07 October 2021.



A total of 14 vacancies will be filled through the UPPCL Assistant Review Officer Recruitment 2021 campaign. The last date to submit online application is October 27, 2021. The recruitment test will be held in December 2021. Before applying, read the information below carefully. You can see the notification of UPPCL Recruitment 2021 below.



Vacancy Details (UPPCL ARO Vacancy 2021 Details)

As per notification No. 05 / VSA / 2021 issued by UPPCL, a total of 14 Assistant Review Officer posts are vacant in UP Electrical Department (Vijayi Division Bharti 2021). This includes 09 posts for general category, 03 posts for OBC and 02 posts for SC.



Who can apply?

Must have graduated from any recognized university. Also, the computer must have a typing speed of at least 30 words per minute in Hindi. Please read the instructions below carefully for more details.

Also read: Teacher Jobs: Bumper Government Jobs! Recruitment of more than 8000 pre-primary teachers in Punjab, see details

Age range

The age of the applicant to get a job in UP Electricity Department should be at least 21 years and not more than 40 years on 01 January 2021. However, candidates in the reserved category will also be exempted from the upper age limit as per government norms.

UPPCL Recruitment 2021 Selection Process

Eligible applicants will have to go through two stages of examination to get the job. The Computer Best Test (CBT) will be a written test of English and Hindi medium which has two parts. The first part will contain 50 objective questions of O level computer knowledge. The second part will have 200 questions of General Knowledge, Logic, English and Hindi (Intermediate Level) and each question will have one mark. The second stage will be the typing test.

Also read: Railway Recruitment 2021: Hundreds of vacancies in Railways to pass 10th, see details

How to apply?

Click on Apply Online on the homepage of UPPSL official website www.uppcl.org. Click on the ARO ad here and click on ‘How to Apply’ on the new page. Admission tickets for the exam will be uploaded on the official website soon. Information will be given on registered email and mobile number.

How much salary will you get?

As per Pay Matrix Level-06, the pay scale will be Rs 36,800 and other allowances will be availed.

UPPCL ARO Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website