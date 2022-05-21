World

Power out, trees down as London, Ont. hit by storm – London

Power out, trees down as London, Ont. hit by storm – London
Power out, trees down as London, Ont. hit by storm – London

Power out, trees down as London, Ont. hit by storm – London

Some Londoners are coping with energy outages and fallen trees as London, Ont., battled an intense thunderstorm late Saturday morning.

Atmosphere Canada issued a extreme thunderstorm watch and warning, which have each ended.

Nevertheless, energy remains to be out in some areas, such as London’s Byron, Masonville, Huron Heights and Argyle neighbourhoods, as effectively as components of downtown.

In the meantime, some Londoners are additionally coping with fallen trees.

Latest Fb posts within the “Outdated East Village Group” group embrace pictures of a number of fallen trees on roads and in neighbourhoods.

Londoners can anticipate one other spherical of showers Saturday night, although the probabilities are low.

Sunday requires cloudy skies with a 60 per cent likelihood of showers.

