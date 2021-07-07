Power Rangers: Legacy Wars 3.1.0 APK for Android – Download



Power Rangers: Legacy Wars an Android game based on the film with same name.It is an online tag team based fighting game. In a combat you can select three characters one primary and 2 secondary. Get some practice in training mode before getting into an online combat.

Rita Repulsa, the space witch, has infected the Morphin Grid. Creating virtual monsters and Ranger clones programmed to fight on her behalf. Fight back with your curated team of legends. Unlock new Rangers, upgrade your best warriors to create a best team. You mission in Power Rangers is to defeat Rita and save the Morphin Grid. Strategize, dodge and fight against real players in real-time PvP and unlock different arenas from famous locations in the movie and TV Show.

GamePlay of Power Rangers

Power Rangers Legacy Wars is an online tag team-based fighting game. Create the ultimate team so that you can challenge top players from around the world. Build alliances to share, chat and trade tactics, strategy and combos. Watch replays to learn from other members and follow your favorite players. All in all, it’s a fun and visually stunning title. Train by playing against computer players. Enhance you skills before getting into a real combat. It is an excellent fighting game overall. Tekken has same gameplay you can also check that.

Power Ranger Legacy Wars game play is original and very well adapted. Battle players in real-time strategize, dodge and fight against real players in real-time PvP and unlock different arenas. To launch attack moves you’ll need to tap on different skills that appear progressively on-screen in the lower corner. Sliding your fingertip from left to right has you moving your character. Collect new and iconic power rangers. Unlock new Rangers and collect 40+ warriors ranging from the new movie power rangers. That way, you’ll need to keep a close eye on your power levels while playing because your power only recharges as you go. Whenever you beat up a baddie and win a battle. You’ll improve your characters’ skill sets and power levels. But most importantly you’ll also gain access to newer, better power rangers. For more details you can visit Facebook Page.