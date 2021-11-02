Power rates Down by rs 3 for consumers CM Charanjit Singh Channi announced

The rate of electricity from 100 to 300 units will be Rs 4 a paise, it was Rs 7 earlier. The cost of spending more than 300 units of electricity will be Rs 5 to 76 paise per unit.

Before the Punjab elections, CM Charanjit Singh Channi has given the gift of Diwali to the public. Here electricity has been made cheaper by Rs 3 per unit. That is, now the rate of electricity up to 100 units here will be 1 rupee 19 paise. Earlier this price was 4 rupees 19 paise.

It is worth noting that the assembly elections are to be held in Punjab next year, in such a situation, this decision of the Punjab government will have a great impact on the vote bank. This is being seen as a big bet of Congress.

On this occasion, CM Channi said that he had surveyed whether the people of Punjab want 300 units of free electricity or want cheap electricity. In this, most people said that they want cheap electricity, after which this decision was taken.

This decision of the Punjab government will be implemented from November 1. CM Channi says that 95 percent people of the state will benefit from this decision. According to reports, there will be an additional burden of 1633 crores on the government for making electricity cheaper in Punjab.

Dearness Allowance increased by 11%

CM Channi has also given the gift of Diwali to the employees of the state government. CM has announced to increase their dearness allowance by 11 percent. He said that we have announced to give Diwali gifts to government employees, we are increasing their DA by 11%. This will be applicable from today itself.

He also said that now the state government employees will not need to go on strike, all disputes will be settled through talks. We have also assured the employees about this.

This decision of CM Channi will put an additional burden of Rs 440 crore on the Punjab government every month.