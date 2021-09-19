Power shortage hinders assessment of toxic pollution caused by IDA

“But every time a storm hits, the dice are rolled and there’s a possibility that there could be some sort of release or explosion that could harm them and their families,” she said. “They have to worry about a double disaster.”

The sites do not currently require backup power, and emergency responders are often not informed enough about the chemicals at the site to fight leaks and fires. Environmental groups are calling for aerial surveillance along fences of surrounding facilities and issuing alerts in multiple languages ​​to keep nearby areas informed of any threats to safety.

Those neighborhoods tend to be disproportionately low-income and communities of color. Agency data shows that blacks, Latinos and other people of color make up about half of those who live within a mile of hazardous industrial sites controlled by the EPA.

The Obama administration had moved to strengthen emergency preparedness at sites that require them to submit risk management plans to the EPA, but President Donald J. Trump instead proposed weakening regulation.

President Biden is now in the process of reviewing the rules, which will apply to more than 12,000 industrial facilities in the United States, such as chemical manufacturers, oil refineries, water treatment plants, fertilizer plants, and pulp and paper mills. More than 2,500 chemical facilities in the United States are already located in areas prone to flooding.

Floods and widespread power failures were also hampering efforts by the EPA to survey damage to 23 Superfund toxic cleanup sites in Louisiana. As of Tuesday, agency employees said they had assessed 10 and had found no chemical releases or other problems. 60 percent of these sites are exposed to floods, hurricanes, wildfires, and sea level rise, a Congressional audit in 2019 found.

Wilma Subra, a Louisiana chemist who has helped communities fight industrial pollution, said the combination of widespread power outages and leaks was particularly worrying.

“When many communities don’t have access to electricity or the Internet, they can’t receive these alerts,” she said. “It could be in their backyard or their side yard and they have no way of knowing.”