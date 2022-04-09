Power struggle in Pakistan: Imran Khan’s wife’s friend fled the country with a bag full of 90 thousand dollars – allegation of the opposition

There is an uproar over power in Pakistan and the Parliament of Pakistan was dissolved on the instructions of Imran Khan, the opposition reached the Pakistani Supreme Court regarding this issue where the hearing of the matter is going on. Meanwhile, the opposition leaders of Pakistan have made big allegations against Imran Khan and his wife, along with the opposition leaders have also accused Imran Khan of corruption.

Imran Khan’s wife’s friend Farah Khan has been accused by Pakistan’s opposition leaders of fleeing Pakistan with 90 thousand dollars (about 67 lakh 50 thousand Indian rupees or 1 crore 67 lakh Pakistani rupees). Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Romina Khurshid Alam tweeted, “Farah Khan, the frontwoman of Bushra, ran away. The bag with him is worth $90,000. Yes, it’s ninety thousand dollars.” Along with this, Romina has also shared the inside photo of Farah Khan’s flight.

Pakistan’s opposition parties have alleged that Imran Khan has committed scams worth crores of rupees through transfer posting of officials. The opposition has alleged that Farah Khan has received a huge amount for giving transfers and postings to the officials as per their choice. Opposition leaders allege that Imran Khan has gotten around $32 million through transfer-posting scams.

PML-N Vice President and daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz has claimed that this corruption was done at the behest of Imran and his wife. He said that Imran is afraid that as soon as he steps down, his theft will be caught immediately. According to a report by NDTV, Imran Khan’s close aides plan to leave the country after he lost the top post.

Hearing on the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan is going on in the Supreme Court there. After the dissolution of Parliament, elections are held in Pakistan within 90 days and the political parties there have started preparing for the elections.