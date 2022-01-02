Powerball Drawing: Jackpot climbs to $522M after no winner on New Year’s Day



NEW YORK (WABC) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $522 million after there were no winners from the New Year’s Day drawing.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 39-48-12-50-06 Powerball: 07

Make sure to check those tickets because it’s possible you may have won a smaller prize.

The next drawing is Monday night.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Since then, there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

