Powerball Drawing: Jackpot climbs to $561 million after no winner on New Year’s Day
The jackpot now stands at $561,300,000 after 37 straight drawings with no winner.
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.
Monday’s winning numbers were: 02-33-13-32-48 Powerball: 22 with a multiplier of 02
The Powerball jackpot hasn’t been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.
Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
———-
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
#Powerball #Drawing #Jackpot #climbs #million #winner #Years #Day
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.