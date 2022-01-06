Powerball Drawing: Jackpot surges to $632 million, see the winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing
The winning numbers for Wednesday were 25-6-14-33-46, Powerball:17, Multiplier 2X
The numbers were drawn live Wednesday night on ABC7NY.
The jackpot has a cash value of $434.2 million.
“We’re thrilled to offer players a jackpot that has hit the $600 million mark,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball Product Group Chair and Missouri Lottery Executive Director. “Although no one hit the jackpot, we had more than 1.8 million tickets win a cash prize in last night’s drawing. Players should check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win.”
Meanwhile, some of the top-winning tickets in the Monday drawing included two Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each sold in Connecticut and Texas. There was also a Match 5 + Power Play ticket worth $2 million sold in Montana.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit in California in the October 4, 2021, drawing, when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize.
That jackpot ranked as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S. lottery history.
Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.
To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN
2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI
3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA
4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD
5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA
6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY
7. Est. $630 Million – Jan. 5, 2022
8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL
9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO
10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX
You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.
Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
