Powerball jackpot grows to $416 million after no ticket matches winning numbers in Christmas drawing



NEW YORK (WABC) — After no ticket matched the winning numbers in Saturday’s Christmas Day drawing, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $416 million.

Saturday’s numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58 Powerball: 2

Powerball hasn’t been won since October 4 when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Since then, there have been 34 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

The estimated jackpot amount refers to winners who opt to be paid through an annuity over 29 years.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

