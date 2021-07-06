PowerDirector Video Editor 9.4.0 APK for Android – Download



PowerDirector is a full-featured video editing tool. That you can use to create your videos with all kinds of files like photos, video clips, and audio tracks. Make stunning, high-quality videos like professionals quickly and easily.

Using the time bar is very simple just drag video elements. Selecting any of these elements allows you to crop them, shift them, adjust them, etc. You can choose from a wide range of text bubbles and callouts in the Shape Designer, making it is the perfect tool. Take video clips, cut and trim scenes, add design, insert sounds, save and share them online. Produce fast-forward or slow-motion videos with speed adjustment. Replace background with green screen editor by using chroma-key. Adjust the transparency, rotation, position, and scale for a picture in picture and masks. Create stunning double exposure effects from video overlays and blending-modes. Once you’ve finished working with a video, all you’ll need to do is save your project and export it. Some apps like PowerDirector Video Editor are Vizmato.

Features of PowerDirector:

PowerDirector is one of the best video editing apps. Combine pictures and video in one clip using the multi-timeline. Add voiceovers recorded on your mobile device a built-in editor. Enjoy hundreds of free templates, effects, filters, background music, and sounds. Professional editing features for the best speed and video quality.

Download PowerDirector Video Editor if you need a free app from the Video Players & Editors category for your device but you will need Android 4.3 version or higher to install this app. Download APK and open it using your favorite File manager and install it by tapping on the file name. If the installation does not start then you need to enable unknown sources from your Android settings. If you want to know more about PowerDirector Video Editor, then you may visit cyberlink.com for more information.