Powerful 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Japan





Tokyo: A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit the East Coast of Honshu, Japan on Friday, Nationwide Centre for Seismology stated, however no tsunami warning was issued and there have been no quick reviews of injury. The Nationwide Centre for Seismology stated the quake hit at 5:28 AM. Additionally Learn – Earthquake of Magnitude 3.8 Strikes Gujarat’s Rajkot

Earlier this month, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake was registered off the northeastern coast of Japan, the Japan Meteorological Company (JMA) had stated. The epicentre of the earthquake was positioned at a depth of 60 kilometres (greater than 37 miles) within the Pacific Ocean, not removed from the prefecture of Miyagi. The tremors have been felt within the northern and jap elements of the nation, together with Tokyo, JMA stated. Additionally Learn – Earthquake of three.6 Magnitude Jolts Assam As soon as Once more

An earthquake of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale hit close to East Coast of Honshu, Japan at 05.28 am in the present day: Nationwide Centre for Seismology Additionally Learn – Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3 Hits Assam: Nationwide Heart for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

Japan is positioned in a seismically lively zone often known as the Ring of Hearth and commonly suffers from highly effective earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the next tsunami killed over 15,000 individuals and precipitated the Fukushima nuclear plant catastrophe.