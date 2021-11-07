Powerful camera phones like OnePlus 9RT, Poco M4 Pro, Asus 8Z coming this month, know what else will be special

These phones can come in your budget. Asus 8Z, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50, iQOO 8, Lava Agni 5G and Micromax IN Note 1 Pro phones can come in the month of November. Major flagship devices such as the iPhone 13 and Pixel 6 have been released earlier this month.

In this month i.e. in November, phones from OnePlus to many smartphone makers are going to be launched with strong cameras and special features. These phones can come in your budget. Asus 8Z, POCO M4 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50, iQOO 8, Lava Agni 5G and Micromax IN Note 1 Pro phones can come in the month of November. Major flagship devices such as the iPhone 13 and Pixel 6 have been released earlier this month.

ASUS 8Z

ASUS 8Z is expected to launch in India. The smartphone flaunts a 5.9-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has 64MP + 12MP dual camera system. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also comes with stereo speaker support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT smartphone is expected to arrive this month. Talking about the specification of this phone, it has a 6.62-inch FHD + AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a 50MP main camera, 16MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor. The OnePlus 9RT packs a 4500mAh battery, with 65W Dash Charge support. Its starting price in China is CNY 3,299, which is approximately Rs 38,400.

Oppo A95

The Oppo A95 may launch soon as several promotional images and renders of the smartphone have surfaced online. It flaunts a rectangular rear camera design that houses a 48MP triple camera setup. This smartphone has a Snapdragon chipset with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The A95 will house a 5000mAh battery that will support 33W flash charging. OPPO A95 will be launched in two color options – Glowing Starry Black and Rainbow Silver.

Read also: If you are having trouble changing the UPI PIN on Google Pay, then do it easily with these steps; know the way

Poco M4 Pro

The upcoming POCO M4 Pro 5G is all set to launch globally on 9th November. According to POCO, it will come with 33W fast charging support. It will feature a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate and is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There will be a 50MP + 8MP dual-camera system and a single 16MP selfie camera lens. Apart from this, the smartphone has a 5000mAh battery with Type-C support.

iQOO 8 Series

iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Legend are expected to launch in India this month. It has already been brought to China. Both the smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. More details about these cesses will be revealed when they are officially launched in India.

LAVA Agni 5G

Lava Agni 5G is said to launch in India on 9 November. The smartphone will come with impressive features like 90Hz punch-hole display, 64MP triple rear cameras and MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery and will run on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Apart from this, the device comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and expandable storage.

Micromax in Note 1 Pro

Micromax IN Note 1, Micromax IN Note 1 Pro is expected to be an upgrade phone. Specifications revealed in the listing include the MediaTek MT6785 SoC, which could be the MediaTek Helio G90 chipset. The Helio G90 chipset will mean no 5G support on the IN Note 1 Pro, so we’ll have to wait a bit longer for a 5G device from a smartphone. Note 1 Pro may finally launch this month after several delays.

Realme Narzo 50

The Realme Narzo 50 series may expand in India with the Realme Narzo 50 and Narzo 50 Pro smartphones. The company has initially brought the Realme Narzo 50i and Narzo 50A as the first two models in the Narzo 50 lineup. Not much information has been shared about these smartphones.