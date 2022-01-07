powerful electric car will be launched in 2022 giving a range of 394 km cars of Tata and Mahindra are included

Reynolds is also preparing to launch two electric cars on the lines of Tata Motors. In which the company will give a 52kw battery pack in the first car, which can give a range of 394 km. On the other hand, the second car will be the Renault K ZE which was introduced at the 2020 Auto Expo.

If 2022 will be the year of electric vehicles, according to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), electric vehicles will be sold in the year 2022, equal to one million electric vehicles sold in the last 15 years. Keeping this in mind, most of the automobile companies are preparing to launch their electric car. Let us tell you that under FAME-2 subsidy, the central and state governments are giving subsidy on electric vehicles. Due to which there has been a boom in the market of electric vehicles. Let us know about the electric cars to be launched in 2022….

Tata Motors will launch 3 electric cars – After the success of Tata Nexon EV, Tata Motors does not want to be left behind in the segment of electric vehicles. Keeping this in mind, Tata Motors is preparing to launch three new electric cars in 2022. The first of which will be the Altroz ​​EV which the company is developing on the ALFA platform and it was first introduced at the 2019 Auto Expo. This car can give a range of 250 to 300 km in a single charge.

Tiago EV will be the second car of Tata Motors, the company will launch it in the range of Rs 10 lakh. Whose design will be similar to the already existing Tiago petrol-diesel variant. At the same time, Tata Sierra Company will be the third car of Tata Motors, its electric version can also be launched in 2022.

Mahindra eKUV100 – Mahindra & Mahindra may launch the eKUV100, an electric car similar to its KUV100, this year. This car was showcased for the first time by the company at the 2020 Auto Expo. In which a battery pack of 15.9kWh will be available, which can give a range of up to 140 km.

