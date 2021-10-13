Powerful engine Royal Enfield Bullet 500 will be available here for 75 thousand, the company will also give 12 months warranty plan

If you want to buy a powerful cruiser bike in a low budget, then this company is offering Royal Enfield Bullet 500 with guarantee and warranty plan for less than half the price.

The cruiser bike segment in the country’s two-wheeler sector is undoubtedly small but there are a large number of fans who like it. In which today we are talking about Royal Enfield Bullet 500 which comes in the count of best selling bike of its company.

If you buy this bike from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend Rs 1,73,796 to Rs 1,88,803. If you do not have such a big budget, then here we will tell about the offer by which you can take this bike home for less than half the price.

If you also like this cruiser bike, then today we are telling you the details of the offer you will get on this Enfield Bullet 500 cc. But before that, you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of your favorite bike.

The company has given a single cylinder 499 cc engine in this bike which is based on spark ignition technology. This engine can generate power of 27.57 PS and peak torque of 41.3 Nm. 4 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Disc brakes have been given in the front and rear wheels of the bike, with which dual ABS system has been installed. Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 30 kilometers per liter and this mileage is ARAI certified.

(read this also– These top 3 electric scooters will forget the way to the petrol pump, give a range of up to 236 km in a single charge)

After knowing the complete details of the features and specification of Royal Enfield Bullet 500, now read the full offer to buy this bike at half price.

(read this also– This bike will transport Kedarnath from Delhi to Kedarnath in just Rs 400, know full details from price to features)

Today’s offer has come from CARS24, a website that sells second hand vehicles, which has listed it on its site and has kept the price at just Rs.75 thousand.

According to the information available on the company’s website, the model of this bike is from 2015. The ownership of the bike is first. This bike has covered 14,576 kms so far. The registration of the bike is registered in DL-01 RTO of Delhi.

The company is giving a seven-day money back guarantee with a 1-year warranty on the purchase of this bike. According to which, if you do not like this bike within seven days of buying it, you can return it to the company.